Irish people living in UK should have citizenship offer without fees, MP says

People born in the Republic of Ireland who have settled in the UK should be offered the right to claim British citizenship without the need for tests and fees, ministers have been told.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson called on ministers to change the law so people born in the Republic who had lived all their lives in Northern Ireland could easily claim British citizenship.

Home Office minister Tom Pursglove gave the Government’s backing to Mr Robinson’s British Citizenship (Northern Ireland) Bill, on the condition that its benefits could cover Irish-born people living across other parts of the UK and not just Northern Ireland.

Mr Robinson told MPs that the change in the law had long been debated in Parliament.

Anyone born in the Republic of Ireland but who lives in the United Kingdom and satisfies the residency test should be able to avail of UK citizenship

The 1997 Belfast Good Friday Agreement offered Northern Ireland’s residents the ability to claim either British or Irish citizenship, or dual nationality.

But Belfast East MP Mr Robinson said: “What was not settled at that time, however, was reciprocation in the other direction. This Parliament will know that our history and relationship is intertwined and this Bill seeks to provide the final piece of that relational jigsaw.

“Those who say ‘Sure, just apply for naturalisation in the normal way’ fail to recognise or respond to the special relationship that our nations have.”

He gave the example of DUP peer Lord Hay of Ballyore, who was born in Donegal in the Republic and has an Irish passport, but who has lived and worked for most of his life in Northern Ireland.

The peer has refused to pay the fee to become a British citizen, which can currently cost up to £1,580, and has claimed he is being discriminated against for not automatically being allowed to claim UK nationality.

Mr Robinson assured MPs his Bill was not “a coercive move”, adding: “Nothing contained within this Bill requires someone to avail of citizenship should that not be their desire.

“Some will conclude that with the same rights and entitlements already it is unnecessary. We also know through House of Commons Library research that some proceed to pay the naturalisation fee and complete a Life in the UK Test, no matter how offensive or inappropriate that may appear.

“But each year the number remains in single figures, if any.”

We are confident that this would both address equality concerns with the version of the Bill currently before the House but also still benefit those that he wanted to cover

He cited official census figures, and said there were 40,400 people born in the Republic living in Northern Ireland, approximately 30,000 of whom could “could avail of this Bill”.

Shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said arguments in favour of the Bill had been “heard in the House many times before”, and gave Labour’s backing to it.

Mr Pursglove said the Government would support the law change to progress through Parliament, but only if changes were made as MPs continue to scrutinise it.

He told the Commons: “What that will mean is that the Bill will become one which is marginally broader and more inclusive. It will firstly be available to Irish nationals regardless of how they became Irish and not just those born in Ireland.

“Secondly it will not have a requirement that an Irish national must have been born after a certain date.

“Thirdly, qualifying residents can be from any parts of the United Kingdom, and not just Northern Ireland.

“We are confident that this would both address equality concerns with the version of the Bill currently before the House but also still benefit those that he wanted to cover.”

Mr Robinson said he was “totally content” with the changes the Government had proposed.

MPs will continue consideration of the Bill at a later date.