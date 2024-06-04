Irish premier urges all sides to accept Gaza ceasefire deal

Irish premier Simon Harris has urged all sides to accept the three-phase ceasefire deal for Gaza.

US President Joe Biden announced the plan aimed at ending Israel’s eight-month military operation in the Palestinian enclave, which would see all hostages freed and send massive aid into the devastated territory.

When Mr Biden made the announcement, he called it an Israeli offer that includes an “enduring ceasefire” and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages.

Mr Harris called it “a very serious proposal”, while Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said that it was “clear” the White House wanted the violence to end.

“Ireland encourages all parties to accept that ceasefire deal, to bring about the cessation of violence, and that then provides a space outside of the cycle of killing and brutality, a space to try and reach a political settlement here, which is the only way you solve any conflict,” Mr Harris said.

“It’s clear to me that the White House wants to see an end to this war. And I think it’s incumbent on the Israeli government and indeed on Hamas to openly declare their acceptance of the framework that clearly has been developed behind the scenes.

“It’s no secret that officials from the US, Qatar, Egypt, the IDF and Israel, brokering with officials through Egypt and Qatar with Hamas, have been endeavouring to get a ceasefire.

“The President’s intervention wasn’t out of the blue. It’s clearly built upon a lot of detailed work behind the scenes. Now is not the time for people to pull back.

“I think there is that onus on Israel and on Hamas to accept the framework and to agree a ceasefire for the benefit of the people of Gaza and their families, the innocent men, women and children who are losing their lives and who are living in appalling conditions. Dire, absolutely unacceptable human conditions.”