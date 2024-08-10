Irish president condemns ‘outrageous level of killing’ of people in Gaza

Ireland’s president has condemned the “outrageous level of killing” of people in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire, after 80 people were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter.

The strike on the school in central Gaza City also left another 47 people injured, Gaza’s health ministry said.

Video from the scene showed walls blown out of a large building. Chunks of concrete and twisted metal lay on top of a blood-soaked floor, with clothing, toppled furniture and other debris.

A blackened car with the windows blown out was covered in rubble.

In a statement, Michael D Higgins said: “The attack which has taken place on a school site in Gaza, where a reported 6,000 displaced people were sheltering and many preparing for morning prayers, will be condemned by all those seeking to find peace in what is a continuing horrific violation of human rights.

“The comments made by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, that there is no justification for the massacres which have taken place following the targeting of at least 10 schools in recent weeks must be taken with the utmost seriousness by all Member States.

“Practical measures of a diplomatic kind are now urgently needed to ensure there is no further extension of the loss of life and total devastation of infrastructure in the region.

“There is no room anymore for anyone to avert their gaze.

“The outrageous level of killing must end with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the immediate provision of all necessary aid.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said: “I condemn the airstrike by Israel on a school in Gaza, with reports of dozens of civilian deaths.

“An immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages is a priority. It’s time for the slaughter to stop.”