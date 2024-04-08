Irish woman killed in New York was ‘shining light’, funeral told

An Irish woman who was killed in New York has been remembered as a “shining light” during her funeral mass.

Sarah McNally, 41, originally from Co Longford, lived in the US for several years.

She died after being stabbed at a bar in New York City on March 30.

The incident happened at the Ceili House Bar, in Maspeth in the Queens area, where Ms McNally worked.

At St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford on Monday, Fr Michael McGrath said: “Sarah’s death has stopped us in our tracks. It has caused darkness to ascend, especially on her family.”

He added: “3,000 miles away the shining light of Sarah McNally was quenched in a most horrific manner.”

Fr McGrath said Ms NcNally had a wide circle of friends in Longford as well in the US, some of whom were attending the service virtually through a livestream.

He said Ms McNally loved life and was remembered as a vivacious young woman with an adventurous and generous nature who had “spread her wings” to live abroad.

Fr McGrath said that those who knew her were experiencing “shock, anger and disbelief” following her death.

He said her “laughter and sense of fun were infectious”.

Fr McGrath added: “In her short lifespan of 41 years, she left behind a trail of joyful light.

“And the darkness that has been suffered now can never cancel out all the good enjoyed then. In fact, it only makes the memories all the sweeter.”

She was remembered as the only child of her parents Dorrie and Des as tribute was also paid to her extended family and friends.

A photo of Ms McNally was placed on her wicker coffin at the top of the church, alongside some flowers.

A rendition of Sarah by Thin Lizzy was played during the communion procession.

Last week, a man was arrested by police in New York in connection with her death.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, with an address at 76th Street in Queens, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.