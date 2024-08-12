Irishman shot dead by police after woman stabbed to death in Malta

An Irishman has been shot dead by police in Malta after a Maltese woman was stabbed to death.

Police said the man was shot along the shoreline in St Julian’s in the early hours of Monday, after they negotiated with him for three hours.

A woman, named locally as Nicolette Ghirxi, was found dead by police in an apartment.

Maltese police said they received a call for assistance at a hotel in St Julian’s at approximately 11.50pm on Sunday, after a man reportedly entered a hotel with a firearm and started threatening employees.

Police conducted a search of the site, where the man was spotted on rocks behind the hotel.

The police ordered him to bring down the weapon, however, the man did not comply and the police were constrained to shoot him

Investigators spoke to the man while he was in the sea and began negotiating the surrender of the weapon, which was later determined to be a replica firearm.

He was identified as a 50-year-old man from Ireland and a former partner of Ms Ghirxi.

After about three hours of negotiations, police said they shot the man after he allegedly pointed the weapon at officers.

A spokesman said: “The police ordered him to bring down the weapon, however, the man did not comply and the police were constrained to shoot him.

“The man was immediately given medical assistance on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified dead some time later.”

Police later determined that the weapon he was holding was a replica firearm.

During the negotiations, a separate police team went to an apartment in Maestro Giuseppe Busuttil Street, Birkirkara, and forced entry into the home after no one answered the door.

They immediately discovered Ms Ghirxi dead on the floor.

Police said the 48-year-old Maltese woman had been stabbed to death with the apparent murder weapon found nearby.

Our grief must turn into action. Our anger must fuel change. The epidemic of violence against women cannot go on

Then Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who is from Malta, said “Nicolette Ghirxi should be alive today”.

“Instead, Malta must bury another daughter,” she said on Facebook.

“Our grief must turn into action. Our anger must fuel change. The epidemic of violence against women cannot go on.

“Not one more. Be their voice.”

The Irish embassy in Malta and An Garda Siochana have been contacted for comment.