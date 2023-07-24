Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appears in court charged with terror offences
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has appeared in court charged with three terror offences relating to banned organisation Al-Muhajiroun.
The 56-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday along with 28-year-old Khaled Hussein, who lives in Canada.
Choudary, from east London, was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.
Hussein is charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.
Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow after arriving on a flight the same day.
The court remanded them in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.
