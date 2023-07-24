Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said.
The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.
Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.
Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.
They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox