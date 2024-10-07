Israel ‘endangering’ Irish troops in Lebanon, deputy premier says

Israel has endangered Irish peacekeepers along the border with Lebanon, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin made the comments as Irish premier Simon Harris also criticised breaches of the Blue Line by Israeli forces as unacceptable.

It comes amid concern for the safety of Irish peacekeepers involved in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) amid heightened conflict in the region.

Israeli forces have recently breached the Blue Line demarcation between southern Lebanon and Israel, which is observed by the UN peacekeeping unit.

The Irish Defence Forces has said the development raised “significant concerns”, particularly on the breaches which occurred near Irish battalion posts.

In a statement, it said sheltering in place remains the “safest option” for Irish troops at this time.

The update follows reports from Lebanese media outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that Hezbollah fighters had been instructed to hold back from engaging with Israeli forces near the Unifil site “to protect the lives of the international personnel”.

The reports also accused the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) of using Unifil peacekeepers as human shields to cover up advances on the ground.

Irish deputy premier and defence minister Micheal Martin said Israel has endangered Irish troops.

“Israel says it takes seriously its obligations to keep Irish peacekeepers safe and out of harm’s way but we believe this act by Israel endangers and compromises the safety and security of Irish troops.”

He said Israel appeared to have established a forward operating base adjacent to the outpost known as UNP 6-52.

Mr Martin said an external barrier of the outpost had been damaged by the “reckless behaviour” of Israel in carrying out an explosion at a nearby building.

Asked if he believed the Irish troops were being used as human shields by Israel, Mr Martin said: “They’re certainly availing of the cover that that presents but it is also a base that they’re establishing

“Clearly they want to create of a buffer zone in that area.”

Speaking to the Irish national broadcaster RTE, he added: “We’re very concerned, we very clearly have the safety of our troops as the number one priority.”

Two of the 25 outposts on the Blue Line come under Irish command in Unifil and approximately 30 Irish soldiers operate from one of these outposts.

The Irish Defence Forces said the IDF incursions have been accompanied by the establishment of a new military zone on the Israeli side, suggesting an intent to expand operations further.

“Additional incursions into other battalion areas along the BL were observed overnight, exacerbating tensions in the region.

“As engagements have shifted north of UN Post 6-52, movement has become severely restricted. Road access has been curtailed due to these military actions, leading to the recommendation that sheltering in place remains the safest option at this time.

“This is a fast moving and dynamic military situation, and it is important to have factual and accurate information, which our soldier’s presence provides.

“The battalion commander and the Battalion sergeant major of the 124 Infantry Battalion are in constant contact with the personnel deployed in UNP 6-52, receiving updates on the situation throughout the day. DFHQ remain in constant contact with all relevant stakeholders.

“Regarding personnel management and operational readiness, we maintain a standard leave policy that allows for personal rest and downtime.

“Our operational planning, supported by multinational partnerships, ensures that we are well-equipped and adequately manned for our mission in Lebanon.”

Mr Harris discussed the situation with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on Monday.

A Government spokesperson said Mr Harris was assured by Mr Guterres that the safety of Irish peacekeepers is of paramount importance and to the fore of his mind.

The secretary general said that the UN’s Force Commander and colleagues are constantly evaluating the situation on the ground and that any necessary steps to ensure the safety of UN personnel would be taken in close cooperation with Ireland.