Israeli ambassador: I could not remain silent over Irish president’s comments

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland has said she needs to respond to claims about her country after being criticised during the week for accusing the Irish president of misinformation.

Dana Erlich had told the Sunday Independent that she was frustrated by President Michael D Higgins’s comments suggesting Israel had breached international law.

He said last week that Israel stating its intention to breach international law reduced protection for civilians under the Geneva Conventions “to tatters”.

Ms Erlich claimed this was misinformation, and said announcing Israel’s intentions in advance was “in accordance” with international law.

The myth or assumption that Israel is breaking international law. We are not

She also said that Ireland was not a neutral country in relation to Israel and the Palestinians.

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the ambassador’s comments were “not helpful”, and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said Ms Erlich had “overstepped the line” and “her position is under question”.

Asked about her comments in relation to Mr Higgins, Ms Erlich told RTE’s Drivetime programme: “There are some moments in history that you can’t be silent.

“And obviously I do not wish to criticise any Irish officials, but when things are said about my country I need to respond to that, especially at a time of war when there is a lot of misinformation being circled around in the social networks, in the media.

“Since I am the representative of the Israeli people here in Ireland, I need to respond to anything that is said about that and to make sure that I try and give the most accurate and extensive information that I have.”

Asked what the misinformation was, Ms Erlich replied: “The myth or assumption that Israel is breaking international law. We are not.”