IT consultant killed in helicopter crash will be deeply missed, says family

An IT consultant killed in a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath will be deeply missed, his family said.

Father-of-two Niall Crosby, of Glenageary, Dublin, and one other man, who is understood to be from eastern Europe, died in the crash close to the village of Killucan at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Crosby’s family said the 46-year-old will be deeply missed by his wife Jillian, two sons and wider family circle, friends and work colleagues.

Describing an “extraordinarily difficult 24 hours”, they said they wanted to particularly thank the first responders at the crash site as well as all those who had reached out with condolences and the local communities of Killucan and Raharney for their thoughts and prayers.

Mr Crosby was originally from Straffan, Co. Kildare.

He worked for much of his life in London in the IT sector but had recently returned with his family to Ireland to raise their children in Dublin.

“We also have a special thought for Niall’s co-pilot and his family at this tragic time,” they added.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is investigating the crash.

In a post on the social media platform X, they issued an appeal for any footage from the incident.

“The AAIU would be grateful for the assistance of members of the public who may have photos or video of the helicopter flying in the vicinity of Killucan on the afternoon of Tuesday 30th June. They can either email [email protected] or contact the AAIU at 01-6041292,” they said.