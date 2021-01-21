It’s Carry On in the Commons over minister’s sausage comment

Sausages
Sausages (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
10:15am, Thu 21 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Carry On-style moment emerged in the Commons as an environment minister answered questions about sausages.

Victoria Prentis said a “Welsh sausage is hard to beat” – causing Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other MPs to break down laughing in the chamber.

Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) had asked Ms Prentis about support for Welsh farmers post-Brexit, adding: “Will she also agree with me that a Welsh-farmed sausage is the finest addition to any good breakfast?”

Sir Lindsay intervened and said: “A challenge there for you, minister.”

Ms Prentis replied: “Well, a Welsh sausage is hard to beat and I’d like to congratulate the Farmers’ Union of Wales for their excellent farmhouse breakfast campaign.”

She went on to thank Ms Crosbie for sourcing and enjoying local produce.

Sir Lindsay, still chuckling, added to the next Conservative MP in line to ask a question: “Greg Smith, follow that one.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Commons

PA