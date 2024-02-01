Jack dismisses Sturgeon’s evidence that she did not politicise pandemic

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s claim she did not seek to politicise the pandemic, claiming he “didn’t believe her for a minute”.

The former first minister repeatedly fought back tears as she appeared before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, claiming she took accusations she sought a different approach to the virus from the UK Government to advance the cause of Scottish independence “very, very seriously”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “People will make their own judgments about me, about my government, about my decisions, but for as long as I live, I will carry the impact of these decisions, I will carry regret at the decisions and judgments I got wrong, but I will always know in my heart, and in my soul, that my instincts and my motivation was nothing other than trying to do the best in the face of this pandemic.”

But appearing before the inquiry on Thursday as it sat for its final day in Edinburgh, Mr Jack rubbished Ms Sturgeon’s claim.

“I watched that evidence from yesterday and I didn’t believe it for a minute,” he said.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon could cry from one eye if she wanted to.”

He went on to say it was “inevitable there would be tensions” between the Scottish and UK governments given their different political positions on the union.

“The then first minister (Ms Sturgeon) saw her job as leader of a nationalist government to break up the UK.

“Devolution works very well but works very well when both governments want to work together.

“But when one government wants to destroy the UK and destroy devolution, then there are tensions.

“Those tensions existed before the pandemic, during the pandemic and they exist now today.”

Ms Sturgeon was questioned in her inquiry evidence session about her government’s decision not to disclose an outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2020 to the public – a decision she said she would reverse in hindsight.

On Thursday, Mr Jack said the UK Government was also not informed of the outbreak, despite both he and then UK health secretary Matt Hancock having spoken to then Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman.

Mr Jack said: “Another thing that had happened at that meeting that had come to light in May, that despite being with the health secretary for two hours, at no point did she mention that they had discovered an outbreak at the Nike conference in Edinburgh.”

He said that Mr Hancock only discovered the outbreak when newspapers had contacted him about the issue.

Responding to Mr Jack’s evidence, an SNP source said: “Alister Jack is a man who couldn’t believe that Boris Johnson was unpopular amongst Scots – his inability to believe the plainly obvious speaks for itself.”