Jackson 5 brother Tito Jackson dies age 70

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the US pop group The Jackson 5, has died aged 70, his sons have said.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, with siblings including global superstars Michael and Janet.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram late on Sunday.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,”

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No 1 hits in the 1970s including ABC, I Want You Back and I’ll Be There.

Born on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar.

His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world’s biggest performers known as The King of Pop.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Speaking to The Associated Press in December 2009, Tito said his younger brother’s death pulled the family closer together.

“I would say definitely it brought us a step closer to each other.

“To recognise that the love we have for each other when one of us is not here, what a great loss,” he said, adding he would personally never “be at peace with it”.

“There’s still moments when I just can’t believe it. So I think that’s never going to go away,” he said.

In 2014, Tito said he and his brothers still felt Michael’s absence on stage.

“I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed,” he said, noting that his spirit “is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces”.

Days before his death, Tito Jackson posted a message on social media from Munich, Germany on September 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael with his brothers.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” he wrote.

Tito Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project with his 2016 debut, Tito Time.

He said he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career, because he wanted to focus on raising his three sons, who formed their own music group 3T.