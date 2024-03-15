James Heappey to stand down as MP and leave defence minister post

James Heappey is set to leave his role as armed forces minister and quit as an MP.

As first reported by The Times, Government sources have confirmed that the Conservative MP for Wells, Somerset, will leave his role at the end of the month.

The veteran has also confirmed in a letter to his constituents that he will stand down from the Commons at the next general election.

After much reflection, I am afraid I have taken the painful decision not to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming general election

He said, while it was a “painful decision” not to contest the election, he wanted to “prioritise my family and pursue a different career”.

“After much reflection, I am afraid I have taken the painful decision not to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming general election,” he said in a letter shared on social media on Friday.

“I am enormously grateful to the new Wells & Mendip Hills Conservative Association for having selected me as their candidate at the special general meeting last year but, as you know, a great deal has changed in my life over the last few years and I have concluded that now is the time to step away from politics, prioritise my family and pursue a different career.”

The Times quoted an anonymous Tory MP who said Mr Heappey had been on “resignation watch” after telling colleagues privately that he was unhappy about the level of defence spending.

The Ministry of Defence said it would not be commenting.

Mr Heappey had been hotly tipped to succeed Ben Wallace as defence secretary following his resignation last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instead gave the Cabinet post to Grant Shapps, who has not had military experience.

Mr Heappey adds his name to a growing list of Tory MPs to announce they are to leave Parliament, with former prime minister Theresa May and former party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis some of the most recent additions.

Mr Sunak on Thursday ruled out holding an election on May 2 to coincide with local elections, having previously indicated he will send the country to the polls in the latter half of 2024.