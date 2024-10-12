Jenrick says he would appoint Rees-Mogg as Tory party chairman

Robert Jenrick has said he plans to make Sir Jacob-Rees Mogg chairman of the Conservative Party if he beats Kemi Badenoch to become Tory leader.

Sir Jacob, who was business secretary under Liz Truss, lost his seat in the July election.

“Jacob has been a tireless campaigner for the grassroots. He understands better than anyone the need for party reform,” Mr Jenrick told The Telegraph.

“One of my first acts as leader would be to appoint him as chairman of the party so we can truly reform and democratise our party. Together we will empower members and restore the respect that has been so sorely lacking in recent years,” he said.

As party chairman he would be put in charge of campaigning operations.

Sir Jacob endorsed former immigration minister Mr Jenrick earlier this week.

He told GB News: “Who do we want to lead us to the next general election? Who do we think can take on the Reverend Starmer? Who will be able to converse with Nigel Farage and see where that may go one way or another? Who can steal Nigel’s clothes, if necessary, which may be the best way of going about it?

“Well, I’ve come to the conclusion that that person is Robert Jenrick.”

Tory MP Richard Fuller took over as interim party chairman after fellow MP Richard Holden resigned the post after the general election.

It will be up to whoever becomes the new party leader to choose a chairman.

The final two candidates, chosen by the parliamentary party, must now secure the support of Conservative members across the country who will cast their votes ahead of the final result being announced on November 2.