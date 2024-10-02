Jenrick video ‘upsetting’ as it uses footage of dead soldier, Tugendhat claims

Tom Tugendhat has said it is “upsetting” that his Tory leadership rival Robert Jenrick used footage of a soldier he served with in Afghanistan, who has subsequently died, in a widely-criticised campaign video.

The Conservative leadership candidates are preparing for their final chance to address the party’s conference in their race to be Rishi Sunak’s successor.

But Mr Jenrick continues to be dogged by backlash from his opponents for claiming in a promotional video that UK special forces were “killing rather than capturing” terrorists for fear of detainees being released under European human rights law.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Tugendhat said he knew one soldier who had featured in footage used in the video from his time in the army in Afghanistan.

He told the programme: “What’s particularly upsetting is that video is using a piece of footage of some of the people I served with, one of whom there died shortly after that film was taken in an accident, and is not able to defend himself from the accusation that is effectively being levelled against him.”

“I do not think we should be using footage of our special forces in operations,” Mr Tugendhat added.

“I would not put that video out. In fact I’d pull it down.”

At a fringe event on Tuesday, he had urged Mr Jenrick not to “comment on military matters you know nothing about”.

All four leadership candidates will make speeches on the main conference stage on Wednesday morning, in their final appearance before Conservative party members.

Their contest has been the focus of the four-day gathering as the party looks to rebuild after the general election loss in July.

Newark MP Mr Jenrick is the frontrunner in the contest, and is expected to use his speech to call for a “new Conservative Party” if it wants to “tackle the immense challenges” it faces.

“If I become our leader, this is what – together – we will build,” he will say.

He will also set out the changes the party will have to make, including a rejection of mass migration and a focus on building.

Mr Tugendhat will set out his plans for a “new Conservative revolution” in areas such as the economy and housing.

“I will build an economy that works for you,” he is expected to say.

Ms Badenoch is also expected to focus on economic policy and pitch that the Conservatives “have to be the party of wealth creation”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she meanwhile elaborated on her plans to make culture part of an immigration strategy.

Ms Badenoch said people who want to move to the UK need to be “very committed”, adding the country is “not a dormitory”.

In his speech, Mr Cleverly will tell members to be “enthusiastic” and “optimistic”, and that they will win back the electorate by being “professional”.

The Braintree MP signalled to the BBC he was willing to axe stamp duty on home purchases, a policy previously explored by short-lived prime minister Liz Truss.

When this was put to him, Mr Cleverly replied: “Your argument is because one of my predecessors proposed it, we can never propose it?

“This is why we have now got the highest tax burden since the war. Higher than many of our international competitors and high enough that the Labour Party felt liberated to criticise us.”

Elsewhere, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he has no intention of doing a deal with the next Tory leader and said the party’s brand is “completely damaged”.

“And, frankly, what I’m trying to do with Reform is replace them,” he added.

After days of trying to persuade members and colleagues in Birmingham, the leadership candidates will be whittled down from four to two next week by the parliamentary party before the membership gets the final say.

The winner of the contest is due to be announced on November 2.