04 March 2024

Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action against Nigel Farage

By The Newsroom
04 March 2024

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is taking the “first steps” in legal action against Nigel Farage over a “highly defamatory statement”.

The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent, said he could not let “disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged”.

A statement from Mr Corbyn’s team alleged Mr Farage had “accused Jeremy Corbyn of subscribing to an antisemitic conspiracy theory”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the MP said: “I have asked my lawyers to take the first steps in commencing legal proceedings against Nigel Farage, following a highly defamatory statement about me.

“We are a movement for peace — and we cannot stand by and let these disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged.”

Tory MP Ben Bradley apologised in 2018 for posting a “wholly untrue false” statement about Mr Corbyn passing British secrets to a communist spy after he was threatened with legal action over the allegation.

