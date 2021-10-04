Jeremy Corbyn to thank for enabling Brexit, claims Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hailed Jeremy Corbyn for helping to save Brexit, as he warned the UK’s exit from the EU came close to being scuppered.

The Conservative minister said former Labour leader Mr Corbyn’s “stubbornness” and lack of appeal to pro-Remain Tories meant an interim prime minister was not installed to halt Brexit.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Commons Leader Mr Rees-Mogg said: “It’s amazing how close it came to us not getting Brexit, that the British establishment wanted to stop it and were trying very hard.

“And you know who we should thank, oddly? Let’s see if the Conservative audience can cope with this: we should thank Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader during the Brexit years (PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ll tell you why. Because our side who hated Brexit would have accepted any other Labour leader as interim prime minister to stop Brexit and have a second referendum etc.

“And any other Labour leader might have accepted one of our side to be an interim prime minister to stop Brexit.

“But Jeremy Corbyn was unacceptable to Tories who would simply not, however much they hated Brexit, have him as leader, and there was absolutely no way he was going to make way for anybody else – and therefore we got to an election and won it handsomely because the people wanted what they voted for to be delivered.

“But without Jeremy Corbyn’s obduracy, stubbornness, we might not have got it – and I think it came very close to not happening.”