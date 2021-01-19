Jeremy Corbyn’s brother charged with breaching lockdown on two occasions
Jeremy Corbyn’s brother is facing two charges of breaching lockdown rules after allegedly participating in conspiracy theorist demonstrations blaming coronavirus on the 5G network.
Piers Corbyn, 73, was first arrested on May 16 during a demonstration at Hyde Park Corner involving 50 people.
He was allegedly among those claiming that the pandemic was both a hoax and that it was caused by the new 5G internet masts.
He was charged with offences under the Health Protection Regulations 2020 and told to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 20.
Mr Corbyn, a climate change denier who set up controversial weather forecasting business Weather Action, was charged with the same offence over protests on May 30.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for those offences on July 24.
A number of others were arrested and charged under the Health Protection Act for allegedly taking part in the anti-lockdown protests of May 16.
All are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
This article has been updated.