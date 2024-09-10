Jeremy Kyle ‘exonerated’ as coroner clears show of blame over man’s death

A coroner has ruled the Jeremy Kyle Show’s treatment of Steve Dymond was not a “contributory factor” to his death, as the ITV presenter said he feels “exonerated” by the finding.

Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, took his own life seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019.

The 63-year-old became “distraught” after he failed a lie detector test for the ITV show which he had taken in the hope of proving that he had not cheated on his fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Coroner Jason Pegg said: “The deceased’s decision to take his own life was made in the context of his mental distress that was probably exacerbated by his belief that a significant relationship had now irretrievably broken down following his participation on a television programme where it had been suggested that the deceased had lied to his partner.”

Dismissing the Jeremy Kyle Show as a “direct cause of Steve Dymond’s distress”, Mr Pegg said: “It would be unsafe to infer these links in the absence of a clear and reliable causal connection.

“Steve Dymond’s participation in the show is one of a number of factors, and whilst possible that the manner of his experience added to his distress, it is not probable.

“The weight which can be attached to these accounts must be balanced with the other evidence available in the aftermath of the show, including Steve Dymond’s own reliability, the evidence from witnesses and the rush recordings.

“Aftercare records indicate Steve Dymond was ’emotionally contained’ and expressed no dissatisfaction towards his treatment during the recording with a plan for follow-up CBT support.”

Mr Pegg added: “At that time the Jeremy Kyle Show was a well-known show, the presentation style of Jeremy Kyle, which could be critical of guests, was known.

“Steve Dymond had viewed the Jeremy Kyle Show before and was aware of Jeremy Kyle’s presenter style.”

Mr Pegg said there was “insufficient evidence” for him to be satisfied that Mr Dymond had lied during the lie detector test.

He added: “There are a number of possibilities as to why Steve was distressed following the reveal of the results – possible examples could be that Steve had indeed been telling the truth, it’s possible Steve was being manipulative or appreciated the consequence of the impact to his relationship.”

A statement released after the inquest on behalf of Mr Kyle said he had been “exonerated” by the coroner’s ruling.

The statement said: “His Majesty’s coroner has today clearly and unequivocally found that Jeremy Kyle did not in any way cause or contribute to the tragic suicide of Steve Dymond.

“He is now exonerated of that ill-informed accusation and his name has finally been cleared.

“Out of respect for the family of Mr Dymond and the judicial process, Jeremy has always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss details whilst the legal inquest was ongoing and he has remained steadfastly silent in the face of lies, false accusations and unfair criticism over the last five-and-a-half years.

“This has taken a huge toll on him and his family and he would like to thank everyone who has truly supported him through these tough times.”

Mr Dymond’s son Carl Woolley said the “only good thing” that had come from his father’s death was that the Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled.

In a statement read outside the inquest by one of the family’s solicitors, Mr Woolley said: “It has been five years since my father died.

“In my view anyone watching the clips of the show would see that he was in tears, and spoken to in the most brutal way by Jeremy Kyle.

“The coroner has recorded that the lie detector test, in which Jeremy Kyle believes in so strongly, can have an accuracy of 60-96%.

“The only good thing that came from my father’s death is that the Jeremy Kyle Show is cancelled.”

ITV said in a statement following the inquest that it is “committed to continuing to evolve and strengthen the care” of guests on its shows.

The broadcaster said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to those close to Mr Dymond and recognise how difficult the inquest and the past five years have been for them.

“The coroner did not find any causal link between Steve Dymond’s appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show and his death.

“In the coroner’s findings of fact, he confirmed that the Jeremy Kyle Show had comprehensive duty of care processes covering the selection of contributors who appeared on the show and their care both during and after filming.

“The coroner described how these processes were followed with Steve Dymond, including the offer of follow up cognitive behavioural therapy support.

“ITV is committed to continuing to evolve and strengthen the care given to all those who take part in our shows, which we believe set industry leading standards for the selection, protection and support of participants.”

Mr Pegg recorded a conclusion of suicide with the cause of death as overdose of a prescribed medicine and left ventricular hypertrophy.

He added that Mr Dymond had left notes for his family and said: “There is nothing in those notes where Mr Dymond is critical of his treatment by the show.”

Mr Dymond had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder in 1995 and had taken overdoses on four occasions – in January 1995, twice in December 2002 and in April 2005, the court was told.

It also heard he had attempted to harm himself in December 2002.

The inquest was told Mr Dymond had called the show 40 to 50 times in “desperate” attempts to be a guest to prove he had not been unfaithful.

His first application to attend the show was rejected in early April because he had been diagnosed with depression and prescribed medication.

He then obtained a letter from his GP, Dr Amjad Rehman, stating he had not taken the medication and his mood had improved.

He was subsequently assessed by Steph MacDonald, a mental health nurse employed by the show, as suitable to appear as he had not “scored for depression” in her evaluation of him.

Mr Kyle defended his handling of Mr Dymond during the recording on May 2, saying he had tried to “de-escalate” the situation and added that the selection of guests and their aftercare “were not my responsibility, I was the presenter”.

In clips of the recording shown to the hearing, Mr Kyle is heard to tell Mr Dymond: “The studio thought you were telling the truth, I wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button mate.”

Following the recording, Mr Dymond was described as being “distraught” and a “broken man”.

– The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email [email protected].