Jeremy Renner (PA)
17 January 2023

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

By The Newsroom
17 January 2023

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of hospital after being treated for serious injuries following a snow plough accident.

In response to a Twitter post about his Paramount+ TV series Mayor Of Kingstown, Renner tweeted: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own seven-tonne Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in a critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

news

One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

news

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

news