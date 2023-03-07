07 March 2023

Jeremy Vine outraged after near miss with bus while cycling

By The Newsroom
07 March 2023

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine expressed outrage after nearly being hit by a bus while cycling.

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter showing him being overtaken by the vehicle in central London at 6.20am on Tuesday.

Vine, an avid cyclist, shouts “woah” as the bus passes him.

The footage then shows the bus stationary.

Vine asked the driver “What’s going on?” but there was no response.

The incident involved a bus on route 243 travelling on Theobalds Road, Holborn.

Vine wrote “WHAT. THE. HELL.” and asked Transport for London (TfL) how he can report what happened.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

news

Matt Hancock branded ‘despicable’ for discussing withholding disability centre funds to put pressure on MP

news

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

news