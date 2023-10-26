Jess Brammar takes up new role as editorial executive of BBC content

The head of BBC news channels Jess Brammar has been named as the new editorial executive of BBC content.

During her time at the corporation, Ms Brammar has overseen the launch of the new BBC News channel in April 2023, following the merger with BBC World News to create a single 24-hour TV channel.

She will take over the role from former editorial executive Rachel Jupp next week when she returns from parental leave, the PA news agency understands.

In an internal memo from the BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore said Ms Brammar would be “a key member of my senior team” and use her experience to advise and co-ordinate output and editorial changes.

In September 2021, Ms Brammar hit the headlines following claims BBC board member Sir Robbie Gibb had tried to block her from being hired as the corporation’s news editor on political grounds.

It came after her impartiality was questioned when old tweets emerged in which she was critical of Brexit and the prime minister.

At the time, director of BBC News Fran Unsworth said: “BBC journalists are hired from a variety of different backgrounds, but while working at the BBC, they leave any personal opinions at the door.

“Any individual should be judged on how they do their job at the BBC, not on what they have done in different organisations with very different objectives. It is extremely disappointing that anyone should receive public and personal criticism – or online abuse – simply for applying for a job at the BBC.”

Ms Brammar was previously the editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK and before that worked as deputy editor of BBC Two’s Newsnight, before stepping up as joint acting editor during which time the programme won several Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Paul Royall will continue in his role as acting executive news editor while the BBC recruits a permanent replacement.