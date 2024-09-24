24 September 2024

Jet2 passenger died on flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool after cardiac arrest

By UK Newsroom
24 September 2024

A Jet2.com passenger died onboard a flight to Liverpool, it has been reported.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest on the flight from Burgas, Bulgaria, according to aviation news website AIRLIVE.

Jet2.com confirmed that a passenger died.

We can confirm that the customer sadly passed away

The crew declared a medical emergency around two hours into the flight on September 16.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was diverted to Cologne, Germany.

A Jet2.com spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Burgas to Liverpool John Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Yellow weather warning for more heavy rain this week as UK recovers from flooding

news

Anthony Joshua says his ‘rollercoaster journey’ in boxing is far from over after Wembley battering by Dubois

sport

Donald Trump reveals election defeat will mean the end of his Presidential runs

world news