Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn to be sold in charity auction

Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn will be sold at auction later this month, in aid of the singer’s charitable trust.

Dame Vera captured the hearts of the nation during the Second World War with her uplifting musical performances and recordings.

She subsequently became known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, giving performances to troops as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

Dame Vera became known as the Forces’ Sweetheart as she sang to soldiers during the Second World War (Decca Records/PA) (PA Media)

Several items from Dame Vera’s private jewellery collection will go on sale at Toovey’s on March 16.

Among the items up for auction is a large late-Victorian diamond-set heart shape pendant locket pave, set with old cut diamonds and carrying a pre-sale estimate of £7,000-£10,000.

Alongside the pendant are several rings, bracelets, necklaces, and brooches often worn by Dame Vera.

Dame Vera’s family said they have decided to put the items up for sale to continue the charitable work the singer engaged with during her lifetime.

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, said: “My mother’s jewellery reflected points of love in her life.

“Her charitable work was very precious to her so it is very fitting that the pieces of jewellery we have entered for auction at Toovey’s will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.”

One of the items up for sale is a diamond-set heart shape pendant locket, set with old cut diamonds (Toovey’s/PA)

Toovey’s chairman, Rupert Toovey added: “I have long admired the work of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust and I am delighted that Dame Vera’s jewellery will be sold to benefit the charity so close to her heart.

“Dame Vera Lynn was always outward facing and generous in using her gifts to make a difference to people’s lives, especially in the communities which she was particularly passionate about, those who served their country bravely in our Armed Forces, children with disabilities, and more recently, those she described as ‘the silent soldiers’ in our marvellous NHS”.

The Dame Vera Lynn Jewellery Auction will take place at Toovey’s Washington saleroom in West Sussex on March 16.