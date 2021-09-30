Jobs boost as Warner Bros reveal plan to film entire movie in Glasgow

Plans by Warner Bros to film an entire production in Glasgow have been given a funding boost by the city council.

Glasgow City Council has approved a £150,000 Filming Incentive Grant to support basing an entire major feature film production in the city.

The Warner Bros production will employ local crew and talent where possible and is expected to create hundreds of jobs, with 250 to 350 crew employed daily and up to 1000 on some days.

The city has been used as a location in many films and TV series over the years, including The Batman, Indiana Jones, The Flash, Vigil and World War Z.

Glasgow was given an American makeover during filming for the yet to be released new Indiana Jones movie (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Warner Bros portfolio includes the DC Universe catalogue and filming for the latest production is expected to begin towards the end of this year.

Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “While it’s great fun for a lot of people to see film and broadcast productions in Glasgow, this is very much an economic story – productions of this size bring millions of pounds to the city’s economy.

“What is significant about this support is that it allows the entire production to made in Glasgow – a first for the city – and confirms our place as a location of choice for major productions, and one that can compete with others in the UK and abroad.

“During this time of economic recovery and renewal, this economic activity is both welcome and important.”

The council said that the grant will provide opportunities for locally based talent and crew and see the use of local production facilities and services, studios and built space as well as the use of office space.

It said that the economic potential of such productions being based in the city is illustrated by British Film Institute figures which show film productions with a £60-£100million budget have an average daily spend of more than £750,000, while projects with a £100 million budget spend in excess of £1 million a day on average.