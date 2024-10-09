Joe Biden will be frequent visitor to Ireland, Taoiseach says

US President Joe Biden intends to be a frequent visitor to Ireland, the Irish premier has said.

Speaking after meeting Mr Biden at the White House, Taoiseach Simon Harris told reporters: “I think the president made it clear to me that he intends to be a frequent visitor to Ireland, and I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to anybody in Ireland.”

Mr Biden has spoken affectionately about his Irish heritage across his political career.

He was warmly welcomed to Ireland in 2023 for a visit that included retracing some of his ancestral roots in Co Louth and Co Mayo. He received a standing ovation as he addressed the Irish Parliament in Dublin.

Mr Harris added: “He probably considers himself more Irish that he considers me. The president is a proud Irish American, and I would be surprised if we don’t see him in Ireland in the years ahead.

“He’s visited many, many times with his family.”

Mr Harris also repeated his criticism of Boris Johnson when he was asked by a reporter about a claim made by the former UK prime minister in his memoirs that Joe Biden once told him he was not really Irish at all and his family’s roots actually originated in Kent.

“He’s certainly not from Kent,” said Mr Harris.

“As I said before, I hope Boris Johnson is better at selling books than he was being a politician.”

The Taoiseach also told reporters that the issue of corporation tax rates in Ireland in relation to US multinational companies was not specifically raised in his meeting with Mr Biden.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris also raised the issue of the number of undocumented Irish citizens living in the US with President Joe Biden.

The number of undocumented Irish citizens in the US is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

“We discussed the issue of the undocumented Irish here in the United States.

“I said to the president that obviously this is an issue that the Irish Government will continue to pursue.

“I’m conscious that there’s congressional and presidential elections to take place in the weeks ahead, but it’s something that will remain high on the list of activities and campaigns by our embassy here in Washington.”