Joey Barton charged over tweets about football pundit Eni Aluko

Ex-footballer Joey Barton will appear in court over tweets directed at female football pundit Eni Aluko.

Barton, 41, accused of an offence of malicious communications between January 1 and 18, said the charges came after posts on X, formerly Twitter, that he made about the former women’s footballer.

A longstanding critic of women commentating on men’s football, Barton tweeted after Aluko and Lucy Ward were pundits for ITV for an FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton on January 4.

In a now deleted post, the former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder tweeted: “How is she even talking about Men’s football. She can’t even kick a ball properly. Your coverage of the game EFC last night, took it to a new low. Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward, the Fred and Rose West of football commentary.”

The Wests murdered 12 women and young girls in the West Country.

After ITV defended the women and criticised Barton for “vindictive remarks”, he tweeted: “On reflection, I feel I’ve been a tad harsh on Eni Aluko by comparing her to Rose West. Had a bit of time to consider the impact of my words…”

Barton then said Aluko was “clearly in the Joseph Stalin/Pol Pot category”, as she had “murdered” millions of football fans’ ears.

Days later he posted remarks about Aluko and her family, which she described as defamatory, and are now believed to be subject to legal proceedings.

Aluko, who played for Chelsea and England, scored 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career, said Barton’s online activities had left her fearing for her safety and frightened to leave home.

In an Instagram post she said: “If you come out and are racist, or sexist or misogynistic and threaten people online, there are laws for that, that govern that behaviour, so it’s not free (speech),” she said.

“There are consequences for that.”

Then prime minister Rishi Sunak described the row over women in football punditry as “completely ridiculous” and said he would “love it” if one of his daughters wanted to be a commentator.

Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic

Cheshire Police on Monday said Barton had been summonsed to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday, July 30.

Barton, tweeted to his 2.8 million followers: “I’m up next month…for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won’t be long. Viva La Revolution.”

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

In a statement Cheshire Police said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

Barton was sacked last October as League One Bristol Rovers’ manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.