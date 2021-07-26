Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife

Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty on a charge of assault by beating (Simon Galloway/PA). (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:02am, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The former Premier League footballer appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday morning via video link.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2 in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

Barton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He wore a t-shirt and shorts during the hearing.

Barton was released on unconditional bail until his trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on December 16.

