Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
2:51am, Mon 26 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley throughout his 15-year career (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton played for a number of teams throughout his 15-year career, including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley.

Sign up to our newsletter

Courts

Barton

PA