Johnson plots reshape of his inner circle but more resignations could follow

Boris Johnson is having to consider a reshape of his inner circle after four key advisers resigned, leaving the Prime Minister further isolated as he battles to stay in No 10.

Ministers tried to argue the exodus was part of Mr Johnson “taking charge” as he faces a potential leadership challenge amid allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

But it appeared that the resignations were not over on Friday, with the Conservative Home website reporting that Elena Narozanski has become the second adviser to quit the No 10 policy unit.

Long-term ally to Mr Johnson Munira Mirza quit as the director of that policy unit in anger over his use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Then chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and director of communications Jack Doyle followed her out of the door on Thursday.

The three men were embroiled in the “partygate” scandal and energy minister Greg Hands suggested their departures were linked to a clear-out after civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the allegations.

Mr Hands told Sky News: “The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.

“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.

“This is a wider issue than just the Sue Gray report. This is about saying we need changes at No 10, which is what the Prime Minister said on Monday.”

But Mr Hands conceded that the resignation of Ms Mirza, who had been one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal allies for more than a decade, was “different” to the others.

“The resignation of Munira Mirza is a little bit different. She made clear her reasons for her resignation. The Prime Minister was equally clear that he disagreed with her,” Mr Hands said.

No 10 did not immediately comment on the reported resignation of Ms Narozanski.