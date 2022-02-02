02 February 2022

Johnson refuses to withdraw Savile ‘slur’

By The Newsroom
02 February 2022

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points”.

But in response, the Prime Minister defended his comments made in heated Commons exchanges on Monday following the publication of the Sue Gray report on lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

“I don’t want to make heavy weather of this but I am informed that in 2013 he apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch. That was the right thing to do,” he said.

