Johnson sets ‘tough’ targets to cut waits for cancer diagnosis

Boris Johnson has said the Government is setting “tough targets” for dealing with the NHS backlog in England amid frustration at delays in the publication of its Covid recovery plan.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Kent, the Prime Minister said the “vast majority” of patients who suspect they have cancer should get a diagnosis within 28 days.

He said that, from March of next year, nobody should have to wait more than two months for a cancer diagnosis, with further announcements expected this week.

However, ministers faced criticism that they have still not released the full national recovery plan for dealing with the backlog in hospital waiting lists which many had expected on Monday.

Labour said the country is “paying the price” for the the crisis over Mr Johnson’s leadership following the interim Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

It followed reports that the Treasury had refused to sign off on the plan without firmer targets for getting waiting lists down.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Visiting the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson said they are putting “huge sums” into the NHS and it is essential to ensure they deliver for patients and for the taxpayer.

“We are now working with the NHS to set some tough targets so that we are able to deliver for the patient and also for the taxpayer,” he said.

“Those are very tough targets. We’ve got to make sure that the NHS delivers them.”

He said a new website will enable patients waiting for an operation to see if they can get it done more quickly somewhere where the waiting lists are lower, and, if so, to take advantage of that.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the country is paying the price for the ‘chaos’ in No 10 (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government has failed to come up with a recovery plan just as the country needs one.

“It’s yet more evidence of the chaos, incompetence – particularly of the last three or four months where everybody’s been embroiled in allegations about partygate,” he said.

“There is a price for that, and the price is the Government not getting on with the job.

“The Government saying ‘We need more time’ is not going to cut very much ice with those people on the waiting lists.”