Johnson to tell Stormont’s politicians to ‘get back to work’

Boris Johnson will urge Northern Ireland’s politicians to get powersharing back up and running as the Government seeks to resolve the deadlock with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Prime Minister will travel to Belfast on Monday for crisis talks after the DUP blocked the election of a Speaker at the Stormont Assembly, preventing it from sitting.

Government sources said Mr Johnson will use a series of private meetings to deliver a “tough message” that any “fix” to the protocol must involve the parties coming together to form an Executive and Assembly.

Boris Johnson will say the parties need to deliver for voters on ‘bread and butter’ issues (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

He is expected to say that while the UK Government will “play its part to ensure political stability”, politicians must “get back to work” so they can deliver on “bread and butter issues” for the voters.

Ahead of his visit, however, Sinn Fein – which is now the biggest party in the Assembly following the elections on May 5 – accused the Prime Minister of being “in cahoots” with DUP and supporting its “blocking tactics”.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said: “It is very dangerous, it’s reckless, it’s a game of brinkmanship, very cynically carried out by a Tory government in London that has no care for the island of Ireland, north or south.”

The DUP is bitterly opposed to the protocol as it requires checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, in order to keep the border with Republic open in line with the Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald accused the UK Government of being ‘in cahoots’ with the DUP (Sam Boal/PA) (PA Wire)

UK ministers have repeatedly said they will act unilaterally if an agreement cannot be found to reduce the impact of the checks, which have been blamed for hitting businesses and fuelling community tensions.

Before travelling to Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson is attending the funeral on Sunday in Abu Dhabi of the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his talks the party leaders, Mr Johnson is expected to say that while the Government “will always keep the door open to genuine dialogue”, there will be “a necessity to act” to protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) if there is no change in the EU position.

He will insist the Government has never suggested scrapping the protocol and will acknowledge there will always have to be a treaty governing the UK’s relationship with the EU in respect of Northern Ireland in order to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party had sent a ‘clear message’ the protocol must change (Liam Mc Burney/PA) (PA Wire)

However he will say the “delicate balance” of the GFA has been upset, eroding the historic economic bonds linking Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, leaving the unionist community feeling that its aspirations and identity were under threat.

But speaking on Saturday following a meeting of Sinn Fein’s ruling council in Dublin, Ms McDonald said the UK Government had consistently failed to act in “good faith”.

“Let’s just be clear that the protocol is going nowhere. The protocol is a necessary outworking of Brexit for which the Tory party and the DUP campaigned,” she said.

“The British Government cannot use Ireland as a pawn, we won’t be the collateral damage in the Brexit negotiations.

“It is very clear that the Tory Government in London is in cahoots with the DUP to stall and to hold back progress, to frustrate the will of the people as expressed in the election and that, to anybody who calls themselves a democrat, is clearly unacceptable and clearly shameful.”