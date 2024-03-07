Jon Boutcher ‘shares frustrations’ over lack of Operation Kenova prosecutions

The former head of a major investigation into the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles has indicates he shares frustrations that no prosecutions were pursued.

Jon Boutcher, who is now Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, previously led Operation Kenova, which probed the activities of the agent Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA.

Stakeknife was part of the IRA’s internal security unit, and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

The agent was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

I can say now I agree with Iain Livingstone and I will deal with all of this tomorrow

Last week the Public Prosecution Service announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation.

Some 32 people, including former police, former military personnel and people linked with the IRA, were considered for prosecution on a range of charges from murder and abduction to misconduct in public office and perjury.

However the PPS found there was insufficient evidence to pursue cases.

Interim findings from the investigation are to be published on Friday.

Appearing at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, Mr Boutcher was asked if he shared the views of the current Kenova head Sir Iain Livingstone, who expressed “frustration” that no-one would be prosecuted.

Sir Iain said last week that the team had built “a strong and compelling case which we are frustrated will now not be tested before a court”.

Mr Boutcher responded: “I can say now I agree with Iain Livingstone and I will deal with all of this tomorrow.”