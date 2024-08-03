Joy in Co Down as Rhys McClenaghan wins Ireland’s first gymnastics Olympic gold

There was jubilation in Co Down after Rhys McClenaghan clinched Ireland’s first ever Olympic gold medal in gymnastics.

As McClenaghan took to the pommel horse at the Bercy Arena in Paris, back in his home town of Newtownards a crowd of fans waited with bated breath until his perfectly executed dismount.

There were cheers at Origin Gymnastics, where McClenaghan trains, but more nerves as the remainder of the gymnasts in the event final completed their routines and the scores were complete.

Origin senior coach Conor McGovern confirmed the gold to cheers of approval from those gathered waving banners of support.

Meanwhile political leaders took to social media to celebrate.

Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill posted on X: “Rhys McClenaghan makes history as the first ever gymnast from our island to win gold at the Olympics!

“What an incredible career that is going from strength to strength, congratulations Rhys!”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also congratulated McClenaghan.

In a joint statement, the two said: “Rhys’ skill, strength and poise is justly rewarded with a gold medal.

“It is a truly deserved honour for the drive and dedication he has shown throughout his career so far.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said in a statement: “A massive congratulations to Rhys McClenaghan on becoming an Olympic champion.

“Our hearts pumped while watching your mesmerising performance.

“Your determination and precision have been top class and you are so deserving of this gold medal.

“Your journey to this Olympic medal has been nothing short of incredible.

“We are all so proud of you. I know having met you in Paris last week how much this means to you and your family.

“Congratulations and enjoy the celebrations.”

Back at Origin Gymnastics, Mr McGovern said everyone believed McClenaghan could do it.

“I put my money where my mouth is with a small bet,” he told the PA news agency.

“100% everyone here believed in Rhys. It’s not to say we knew for a fact, no-one knows, but we had the highest belief in him.

“Hosting this event was so worth it, the smiles on everyone’s faces, so glad.

“It’s not a surprise, him being a double world champion. He’s well on his way to becoming one of the best pommel workers of all time.”

Mr McGovern said they had had a rush of interest in joining the club this week.

“The amount of people even looking in the windows as they walk past, kids coming in, even interactions I have had walking to the cafe, people wishing Rhys good luck. That just means so much,” he said.

“Rhys has built a community. There are a lot of people here today, and I think Rhys has had a conversation with every one of them at some stage. His sense of community is second to none.

“We want this to be a community that is unlike anything else, and I think that we are well on our way to doing that. This event today with people screaming his name shows that.

“We want to spread that joy that I get from gymnastics, that Rhys gets from gymnastics and all our staff.”