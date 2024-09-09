Joyous scenes as Irish athletes welcomed home from Paralympic Games

Ireland’s team of athletes were given a rapturous welcome home by family members and fans as they arrived back from the Paralympic Games.

The competitors were cheered and hugged as they arrived at Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon.

The team of 35 Irish athletes returned with one gold medal, three silver medals and two bronze after competing in nine different sports at the Paris Games.

Cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly won gold in a time trial on the road and a silver in the women’s B road race, and Dunlevy picked up another silver medal on the track with pilot Eve McCrystal.

Swimmer Roisin Ni Riain won silver in the 100m backstroke S13 and bronze in the 200m medley SM13, while sprinter Orla Comerford won bronze in the 100m T13 final.

Irish premier Simon Harris said the joyous scenes were “not only the least our athletes deserve, but it’s the least anyone who has spent time with Team Ireland would expect”.

“Our team’s energy, enthusiasm and level of support from their army of travelling fans has been infectious to watch and be around,” the Taoiseach said.

“I said in Paris at the opening of the Games that the time I had spent with Team Ireland was among the most inspiring in my time as Taoiseach.

“That was before a single event was contested. What the team went on to do in the Games will not only inspire this generation of Paralympic athletes, but those looking towards the next Games as well as all of us watching on.

“Congratulations to every one of you and make sure you enjoy the rest of the homecomings in your communities with your families. Ireland is incredibly proud of you.”

Minister for Tourism and Sport Catherine Martin said: “I want to congratulate everyone who has been involved with Team Ireland, from the athletes to the coaches, the sporting bodies, Paralympics Ireland and Sport Ireland.

“And of course the families, friends and supporters of the athletes who make such a vital and telling contribution.

“The Paralympic Games are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. These athletes have inspired the next generation of Paralympians and they are a credit to their families, coaches and communities.

“The Government is investing heavily in sport. It is helping to ensure that our athletes can prepare for these prestigious international sporting competitions in the best possible way.

“We will continue to do so in the coming years, not just in the high performance system but also at grassroots community level.”