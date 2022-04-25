25 April 2022

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general

By The Newsroom
25 April 2022

A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay a fine of 10,000 dollars (£7,900) per day.

“Mr Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Mr Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Mr Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has been fighting Ms James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

Mr Trump’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three women and a man killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack in Bermondsey

news

France’s Emmanuel Macron wins second term but far-right gains ground

world news

Donald Trump predicts Harry and Meghan relationship will end badly

world news