Judge in Trump documents case denies request for hearing over search warrant
By The Newsroom
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former US president Donald Trump has rejected a defence request for a hearing to argue that the Justice Department provided false and misleading information to obtain a warrant to search his Florida estate two years ago.
But US district judge Aileen Cannon agreed to hold a hearing on a Trump team claim that prosecutors improperly pierced lawyer-client privilege during the investigation into Mr Trump’s retention of boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in 2021.
