A judge said two “thugs” had “added oxygen to the fire of disorder” as he jailed them both for their roles in protests in Plymouth.

Judge Robert Linford also jailed an anti-fascist protester who became involved in the disorder, and a fourth man who burgled a Tesco shop “in the context of public disorder”.

He told Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday: “On the evening of August 5 there was widespread, orchestrated public disorder in this city.

“Some people came here intent upon peaceful protest and peaceful counter-protest.

“Many came here intent not on peaceful protest nor peaceful counter-protest.”

He placed Michael Williams, 51, and 45-year-old Daniel McGuire in the latter group, telling them: “Thugs like you … ran amok.”

The judge told the two, who both admitted at earlier hearings to violent disorder, that they had “added oxygen to the fire of disorder”.

Williams, of Sparkwell, Devon, was “seen to be fighting and kicking another male”, the judge said, and was subsequently arrested.

He dismissed as “ludicrous” Williams’ claim that a stone found in his jogging bottoms was a “healing stone”.

In video footage played to the court, Williams chanted “Allah, Allah, who the f*** is Allah” after his arrest, and repeatedly swore at police.

Williams was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Edward Bailey, for Williams, said that the defendant “didn’t set out on this particular evening with the intention of violence” and “had been drinking earlier that day”.

McGuire, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, was “seen to repeatedly spit at the police” and video footage showed him “swearing and threatening to punch the police”, the judge said.

The court heard McGuire had been drunk at the time and returned after police asked him to leave.

McGuire was jailed for 26 months.

Feleena Grosvenor, for McGuire, said that the defendant was “sorry for spitting and he was so ashamed during his interview he could barely watch the video”.

She said he had sustained a broken arm.

The judge accepted that 29-year-old anti-fascist protester Lucas Ormond Skeaping “came to protest and to do so peacefully” but said that “things rapidly deteriorated”.

Ormond Skeaping, whose barrister Mr Bailey said the defendant had lost his employment with a bicycle company, also admitted at an earlier hearing to violent disorder.

Prosecutor Lewis Aldous said Ormond Skeaping had a GoPro camera on him, which captured him throwing a full 500ml bottle of Coca Cola and a rock that had been thrown from elsewhere.

He said Ormond Skeaping was arrested after knocking a 17-year-old boy off a bike with a motorbike helmet.

Mr Bailey said the defendant was “against fascism”, has no previous convictions and his ADHD may “in part explain his impulsive behaviour”.

Ormond Skeaping was jailed for 18 months.

A fourth man, 43-year-old Guy Sullivan, was jailed for 16 months for the burglary of a Tesco store in Plymouth which the judge described as “an offence committed in the context of public disorder”.

Prosecutor Lewis Aldous said Sullivan took 12 bottles of alcohol with a value of £281.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Sullivan using a rock to smash glass in the shop’s door, climbing through then picking up a basket.

He climbed over the tills and took bottles of alcohol from shelves behind, placing them into the basket on Monday evening.

Ms Grosvenor, for Sullivan, described it as “opportunist” and “impulsive” and said there had been “no evidence before the court today to say he was playing a role in riots”.

She said the Tesco store was “not near the rioting, it’s 10pm and out of town”.

The judge told Sullivan, who admitted at an earlier hearing to burglary: “It was an offence committed in the context of public disorder.

“It doesn’t mean you were engaged in public disorder – it means it happened in that context.”