Julian Assange denied permission to appeal against US extradition decision
Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal against the High Court’s decision in December 2021 to extradite him to the United States, the Supreme Court has confirmed.
On Monday, the UK’s highest court said that senior judges had refused Assange’s bid to challenge the decision as his application did not raise “an arguable point of law”.
However, Assange’s legal team previously said there were other parts of his appeal that had not yet been heard by the High Court.
Assange, 50, is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US, in which she cited a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.
