Julian Assange gets permission to marry partner in prison
By The Newsroom
Julian Assange has been given permission to marry his partner Stella Moris in prison.
The WikiLeaks founder has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019 after the United States took legal action to extradite him.
The couple, who met when Assange was living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, have two children.
Ms Moris told the PA news agency: “I am relieved that reason prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.”
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Mr Assange’s application was received, considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner.”
