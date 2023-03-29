Julian Knight says he is facing ‘witch hunt’ after call for whip return rejected

Senior MP Julian Knight said he is facing a “witch hunt” after his demand for a return of the Tory whip was rejected over “further complaints” made against him.

The Conservatives confirmed on Wednesday the party will not return the whip to Mr Knight after police dropped an investigation into a serious sexual assault allegation against the Solihull MP.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed their probe is over after Mr Knight said he had been cleared.

But a spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following further complaints made to the Whips’ Office, we will not be restoring the whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”

Mr Knight criticised the Whips’ Office, accusing it of a “desperate attempt to cover up the identities and motives of those in Parliament who colluded for many months to bring the false allegation against me to the police”.

“The police have confirmed today that there is no evidence to support that allegation and closed their investigation. They did not even need to interview me to do so,” he said.

“Yet the Whips’ Office now seems intent on continuing a witch hunt against me in an attempt to prevent my naming names.”

The Met said: “Police are no longer proceeding with an investigation. There have been no arrests.”