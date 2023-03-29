29 March 2023

Julian Knight’s call for return of whip rejected after ‘further complaints’

By The Newsroom
29 March 2023

The Conservative Party will not return the whip to Julian Knight due to “further complaints”, after police dropped an investigation into a serious sexual assault allegation against the MP.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed their probe is over after Julian Knight said he had been cleared.

Mr Knight, who was suspended from the Conservative Party over the claim, always denied the allegation and on Tuesday demanded the “immediate” return of the party whip.

But a spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following further complaints made to the Whips’ Office, we will not be restoring the Whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”

