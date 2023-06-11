Junior doctors leader admits strikes will cause disruption – but won’t apologise

A junior doctors leader said there will be disruption for patients during next week’s strike – but would not apologise.

Dr Rob Laurenson, co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors’ committee, appearing on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, said it is “a real shame” junior doctors in England have to stage a 72-hour walkout from 7am on Wednesday.

The committee has called for a 35% hike in wages, a demand branded “unreasonable” by Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who said there must be “movement on both sides” of the dispute.

Dr Laurenson said accepting the Government’s offer would have meant “another real-terms pay cut”.

He said: “It’s a real shame that we’re having to call strike action again because the Government’s offer, which was 5% and £1,500, was nothing that began to even restore the pay erosion and in fact would have led to another real-terms pay cut.

“So unfortunately we’ve had to call for another three days of strike action and I’m afraid that there will be some disruption in elective and outpatient care for patients, which I don’t think anyone in this country can afford, so I don’t understand why the Government won’t come back to the table and won’t put a credible offer to the table.”

When asked if he wanted to do so, Dr Laurenson would not apologise to those patients who have been waiting for years for non-urgent appointments and procedures.

He said: “When hospital leaders say non-urgent, non-urgent might be something like non-cancer, but it’s still really important to each individual patient who has been waiting and often waiting for a really long time.

“I think what’s really important is that the Government has failed for over a decade now to produce a credible workforce plan that’s going to be able to address outpatient waiting times and we’ve seen over the last 10 years waiting times for appointments go up and up and up.

“It’s the Government’s responsibility to fund and resource a healthcare system that works for everyone in this country.”

Again asked if he would apologise, he said: “The strikes don’t have to go ahead though. The Government can come to the table and the Government can give us a credible offer.

“I can understand that there’s going to be an immense amount of frustration from patients and from our other colleagues when our doctors go on strike this weekend, and it’s going to cause an immense source of frustration for everyone.

“Myself, my family, we all rely on the NHS as well and the disruption caused is not pleasant for anyone involved. It’s a disaster and it’s a disaster that falls primarily at the feet of Government.”

The Government has been locked in a series of disputes with unions over pay and working conditions in the NHS since last year, resulting in a wave of strike action across the health service.