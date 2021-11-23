Jury awards millions in damages for Unite the Right violence in Charlottesville
By The Newsroom
A jury has awarded millions of dollars in damages against white nationalist leaders for violence that erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
After a nearly month-long civil trial, a jury in US District Court in Charlottesville deadlocked on two key claims but found the white nationalists liable on four other counts Tuesday.
The jury awarded slightly more than 25 million dollars to nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during two days of demonstrations.
