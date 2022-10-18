18 October 2022

Jury considers verdicts in trial of police officer accused of raping a child

By The Newsroom
18 October 2022

A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a police officer who is accused of raping a girl under the age of 13.

James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, is charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child, which are said to have happened between 2019 and 2021.

At Cambridge Crown Court, the defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, is also accused of carrying out an act tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice, in that he “deliberately wiped his phone by factory resetting his Samsung Mobile phone”.

Ford, an intervention officer, denies all of the charges.

The 10 sexual offence charges include four of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Hertfordshire Police said Ford was suspended from duties in November.

Jurors were sent home for the day at 4.30pm and will resume deliberations on Wednesday morning.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Liz Truss battles on but poll of party members says she should go

news

‘My father handles everything’, Neymar tells fraud trial

world news

King Charles meets refugees who have settled for new life in Aberdeen

news