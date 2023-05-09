09 May 2023

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

By The Newsroom
09 May 2023

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her 5 million dollars (£4 million) in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Ms Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Mr Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rust movie medic gets £910,000 settlement for trauma over Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

world news

Eurovision ‘superfans’ arrive by in Liverpool

news

Donald Trump rape case jury to begin deliberations

world news