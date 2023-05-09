Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m
By The Newsroom
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her 5 million dollars (£4 million) in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.
Jurors rejected Ms Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Mr Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox