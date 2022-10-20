20 October 2022

Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

By The Newsroom
20 October 2022

A jury has concluded that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Mr Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.

The lawsuit, based on 2017 claims by Mr Rapp, sought 40 million dollars in damages.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid

news

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news

Chaos continues! Now Home Secretary Suella Braverman is gone as Home Secretary

news