08 December 2022

Jury out in trial of ex-Special Constable accused of roadside rape

By The Newsroom
Jurors have retired to consider verdicts on a former special constable who denies raping a woman after showing her his warrant card while off-duty.

Former Metropolitan Police volunteer Paul Hoile, from Essex, denies misconduct and four sexual offences, all related to a single incident in July.

Prosecutors allege Hoile misused his police powers to force the alleged victim to comply with his sexual demands at night-time in Shropshire.

Hoile, of The Chase, Benfleet, has pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The 40-year-old broke down in tears in the witness box earlier this week, as he denied any wrongdoing and claimed the allegations had left him feeling scared.

Addressing a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which retired on Thursday, Judge Jonathan Gosling invited the panel to take all the time it needed to reach verdicts.

